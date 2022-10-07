Ross Sheppard students shatter 46-year-old running record

The 2022 Ross Sheppard cross country team. (Source: Ross Sheppard High School) The 2022 Ross Sheppard cross country team. (Source: Ross Sheppard High School)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island