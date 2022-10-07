Ross Sheppard students shatter 46-year-old running record

A group of students is celebrating after breaking an athletic record that’s been in place in Edmonton for nearly half a century.

The Ross Sheppard High School cross country team beat the Strathcona High School cross country team at city finals for the first time in 46 years.

“It was pretty awesome, I was really excited beforehand, even more excited afterwards,” Grade 11 student Carson Young told CTV News Edmonton.

“Scona’s been always a big track school, they have a track, we don’t, it’s just really awesome for everyone to come out and be part of that and work together to get that goal.”

Coaches say the team came close to beating Strathcona in 2021, so they made an extra push this year.

“We really started recruiting, started training them hard this year and just their commitment levels and drive this year were unreal,” said coach Kim McAthey.

“We actually have a chance guys, so let's go!”

About 40 athletes competed on the winning team.

“More than the past years it’s the commitment of the kids. We’ve been training three times a week plus the race day, so just the commitment. Everyone just has fun, we try to not make it stressful. We want it to be fun because we want you to enjoy running,” McAthey said.

Grade 12 student Alison Mackie was one of the members of the winning team. She runs in the summer to be fit for cross country skiing in the winter.

“We thought that we might have a chance last year, which proved unsuccessful, but just completing that goal this year makes it extra special, especially for my last year of high school,” she said.

“I also love to race. I’m super competitive. So this is a great way to channel my competitive energy.”

McAthey hopes the win will show the teens they can accomplish anything.

“It shows them that they’re capable of doing this. We’re more than capable of doing this and they should continue to push and continue to grow and they will achieve anything.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Marek Tkach.