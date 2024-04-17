Royal Alberta Museum showcases local artists in new exhibition

The Royal Alberta Museum and the Alberta Foundation for the Arts (AFA) unveiled a new exhibit Wednesday morning.

Here & Now features 16 newly acquired artworks which focus on themes of identity, female strength, human impacts on the land and the ideas of disability versus ability.

The exhibition showcases different mediums including paintings, prints, fibre and sculptures from 12 Alberta artists whose work was recently added to the AFA's collection through an art acquisition program in 2023.

AJA Louden, a muralist and one of the 12 artists of the exhibition, told CTV News Edmonton about the importance of collaboration among local talents.

"I think it's a great collection and representation of artists working out of our province ," Louden said. "I love seeing art outside of traditional spaces, so in the museum you usually come to see old historical things so often – to see contemporary work by living artists is really amazing."

"To see that celebrated in this location is really fulfilling for me."

Louden added that when AFA purchases pieces directly from artists, it gives artists more opportunities to create and share their future works.

More than 1,700 Albertan artists and 9,400 artworks are represented in the AFA art collection, making it the largest art exhibition dedicated to artists in our province.

The Here & Now exhibition is open until Sept. 29 in the Human History Hall of the Royal Alberta Museum and is included in your purchase of a general admission ticket.

To learn more about the art and the artists of the exhibition, visit the AFA website.