'Safety concerns' among reasons Russian pavilion pulled from Edmonton Heritage Festival

There will be no physical gathering space for Russian-Edmontonians at the Heritage Festival in Hawrelak Park this summer, CTV News Edmonton has confirmed.

Safety, a "negative image" making it tough to attract volunteers and supply chain concerns were listed as reasons for the decision made by the Russian Heritage Cultural Development Association.

Russian military forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and the attack continued Monday, amid heavy sanctions on Russia, including from Canada.

"With the current situation we cannot guarantee safe and stress-free days for our volunteers and pavilion visitors, due to potential issues beyond our control," a statement from the association said, adding that the pavilion is often staffed by international volunteers.

"Due to the current negativity associated with Russia, some people prefer not to show their association with Russia due to business and personal reasons."

The festival's executive director said the call was not his, and the rest of the lineup will be announced later this week.

"The organizers of the Russia pavilion have made their own decision on whether or not to take part in the 2022 festival and our announcement will recognize that decision," Jim Gibbon told CTV News Edmonton.

Russian organizers said the country will still have an "online presence" at the festival and they hope to return in 2023.

"We hope that Heritage Festival patrons will enjoy our famous dancers groups, and will come to see us in person next year!" the statement said.

HeritageFest runs from July 30 to Aug. 1 and will feature 50 pavilions.