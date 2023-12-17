Salvation Army behind in donations, but feeling 'optimistic'

EDMONTON
    The Salvation Army's annual Christmas Kettle Campaign was around $400,000 short of its fundraising goal Friday.

    The Salvation Army is feeling hopeful about hitting this year's fundraising goal, despite only being halfway there.

    Friday, the charity had raised $295,000 of its $700,000 goal. That's a $50,000 increase from last year's goal. 

    "So, a bit of a stretch to go to get there – but the public has never let us down before so we're optimistic," said Fred Waters from the Salvation Army.

    There are six days left in the organization's annual Christmas Kettle Campaign. It's one of the group's largest fundraising events.

    Waters said the increased fundraising goal is a result of increasing demand for the numerous services offered by the Salvation Army. 

    "I think a lot of people will think, 'Well, this is a donation for Christmas time.' But no, this is being stretched throughout the entire year," Waters said.

    The money will go to supporting initiatives like after-school programs, seniors care, and transitional and supportive housing.

    Waters said the organization is also short on volunteers this season.

    "If there's nobody staying on the kettle, there's no money coming in," Waters said. "We figure one kettle shift feeds two families for a full Christmas dinner … we're hopeful that people will not only just give, but also give time."

    For more information on the campaign, you can visit the Salvation Army website here.

