EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Saskatchewan man pleads guilty in 1981 Edmonton rape of teen girl

    A courtroom at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on Friday, June 28, 2019. A courtroom at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on Friday, June 28, 2019.

    A Saskatchewan man has entered a guilty plea in a rape that happened in Edmonton more than 40 years ago.

    A 15-year-old girl was grabbed and sexually assaulted by a man while she was walking home across a school field near 121 Avenue and 46 Street in northeast Edmonton on July 9, 1981.

    The man ran away, and the victim was not able to identify him.

    In 2018, the case was reviewed by the historical crimes team and submitted to the national RCMP lab so a DNA profile could be created, but it did not match any other profile in the bank.

    Investigators then turned to publicly available genealogy databases.

    A familial match led to the arrest of Guy Greffard.

    On Oct. 13, 2022, he was charged with rape and acts of gross indecency as they were defined in the 1981 criminal code.

    Police believe Greffard lived in Edmonton in 1981, but at the time of his arrest he lived in Kelvington, Sask., east of Saskatoon.

    Last month, Greffard pleaded guilty to gross indecency.

    Sentencing is scheduled for June 10.

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Alex Antoneshyn 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Permanent immigration levels 'in the right place': Fraser

    The minister's comments were in response to a question about remarks made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's earlier in the day, when he admitted a 'massive spike' in temporary immigration levels under his government have 'grown at a rate far beyond what Canada has been able to absorb.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News