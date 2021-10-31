Saturday evening fire destroys structure in Strathcona County

EDMONTON -

Strathcona County and Fort Saskatchewan firefighters responded to a fire northeast of Sherwood Park Saturday night.

A storage building went up in flames at a property in the area of Township Road 540 and Highway 21, just north of Point-Aux-Pins Creek.

Firefighters arrived at 11:25 p.m. and managed to bring the blaze under control 30 minutes later.

No animals or people were injured in the fire.

Investigators continue to search for a cause.