Saturday evening fire destroys structure in Strathcona County
Firefighters put out flames at a blaze in the area of Township Road 540 and Highway 21, just north of Point-Aux-Pins Creek, on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 (CTV News Edmonton/Sean McClune).
EDMONTON -
Strathcona County and Fort Saskatchewan firefighters responded to a fire northeast of Sherwood Park Saturday night.
A storage building went up in flames at a property in the area of Township Road 540 and Highway 21, just north of Point-Aux-Pins Creek.
Firefighters arrived at 11:25 p.m. and managed to bring the blaze under control 30 minutes later.
No animals or people were injured in the fire.
Investigators continue to search for a cause.