Saturday morning gas station robbery, carjacking spree in Fort McMurray under investigation

RCMP officers are investigating four armed robberies that happened early Saturday morning in Fort McMurray.

At 5:54 a.m., Mounties were dispatched to a robbery involving a gun at the Shell gas station on 142 Dickins Dr. It was reported to police that a woman entered the business and demanded money while holding a firearm.

From then until around 8:30 a.m., police say three additional carjackings occurred, with the last incident being in downtown Fort McMurray.

Investigators believe all the armed robberies to have been committed by the same suspects.

"Wood Buffalo RCMP are advising the public of anticipated police operations happening throughout the day and asking for citizens to be alert and report suspicious activity," RCMP said in a statement.

On Saturday, RCMP released descriptions of the alleged suspects. By that evening, the two thieves had been identified to RCMP, and warrants were being sought.

According to police, officers located two stolen vehicles, including a white 2022 Toyota Corolla and a 2013 grey Ford Escape, after a nearly 12-hour search.

In an update Sunday, Mounties said two residents of Fort McMurray — a 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman — were wanted in connection to the incidents.

Cameron Smith faces several charges, including:

three counts of robbery with a firearm;

three counts of careless use of a firearm

one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm;

four counts of possessing a firearm or weapon while prohibited; and

one count of taking a motor vehicle without consent.

Candace Catsaroupas was charged with three counts of robbery with a firearm, three counts of careless use of a firearm, and one count each of robbery and taking a motor vehicle without consent.

Police describe Smith as being Caucasian with a medium-heavy build, weighing 230 pounds (104 kilograms), and six feet tall (1.8 metres) with brown eyes and black hair.

Catsaroupas has a slim build, is Caucasian and has brown eyes, brown and red hair that is shaved on the side, police say. She is five feet tall (1.5 metres) and weighs 110 pounds (50 kilograms).

Anyone with information about the pair's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 911 and is advised not to approach them.