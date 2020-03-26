EDMONTON -- Police and firefighters rushed to a southwest Edmonton construction site Thursday evening after several storeys scaffolding collapsed on a construction site.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Windermere Way SW.

(Credit: Clinton Senkow)

Police at the scene told CTV News Edmonton that they had no reports of injuries but were working to double check under the wreckage.

The scaffolding was on a construction site where a four-storey condo was being built.

A man who witnessed the collapse told CTV News Edmonton that no one was injured but eight to 10 vehicles were buried in fallen scaffold.