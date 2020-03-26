Scaffolding collapse at Edmonton construction site; emergency crews on scene
CTV News Edmonton Published Thursday, March 26, 2020 6:15PM MDT Last Updated Thursday, March 26, 2020 6:27PM MDT
Scaffolding outside an Edmonton condo collapsed on Mar. 26, 2020. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Police and firefighters rushed to a southwest Edmonton construction site Thursday evening after several storeys scaffolding collapsed on a construction site.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Windermere Way SW.
(Credit: Clinton Senkow)
Police at the scene told CTV News Edmonton that they had no reports of injuries but were working to double check under the wreckage.
The scaffolding was on a construction site where a four-storey condo was being built.
A man who witnessed the collapse told CTV News Edmonton that no one was injured but eight to 10 vehicles were buried in fallen scaffold.
