Scene of crash at Fox Drive, Whitemud Creek puzzles passersby

WATCH LIVE | Freeland unveils 'affordability plan' based on pre-existing commitments

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has presented a multi-pronged 'affordability plan' outlining how the government intends to address inflation, based on pre-existing commitments. The measures, totalling $8.9 billion in spending this year, include planned boosts to certain benefit programs, as well as the federal government's child and dental care plans.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland addresses the Empire Club of Canada in Toronto, Thursday, June 16, 2022.

WATCH LIVE | Tornado watch issued for Ottawa

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for Ottawa, warning of severe thunderstorms that could also produce strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.

Rent prices 'going through the roof' as inflation soars

A soaring inflation rate is forcing Canadians to contend with a climbing cost of living, as the prices of groceries and gas are on a steady incline. But for those who rent their homes, a rise in inflation is also likely to send rent prices shooting up for the months to come, experts say.

DNA analysis reveals source of Black Death

Tombstones in what's now Kyrgyzstan have revealed tantalizing details about the origins of the Black Death, the world's most devastating plague outbreak that is estimated to have killed half of Europe's population in the space of seven years during the Middle Ages.

