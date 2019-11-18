EDMONTON -- Thirty five students were on a school bus Monday morning when it rolled near Highway 779.

The rollover happened on Forest Drive north of Stony Plain.

Students on the bus were being transported to several schools in the area; Muir Lake School was the first scheduled drop off point.

Students on the bus ranged in age from kindergarten to high school.

Emergency crews and school officials were called to the scene.

Parkland School Division says icy road conditions caused the rollover.

No serious injuries have been reported, but some occupants on the bus did suffer scrapes and bruises.