School bus rolls with 35 students on board, school board says icy roads to blame
A school bus rolled west of Edmonton on Nov. 18, 2019. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
Published Monday, November 18, 2019 10:02AM MST
Last Updated Monday, November 18, 2019 10:37AM MST
EDMONTON -- Thirty five students were on a school bus Monday morning when it rolled near Highway 779.
The rollover happened on Forest Drive north of Stony Plain.
Students on the bus were being transported to several schools in the area; Muir Lake School was the first scheduled drop off point.
Students on the bus ranged in age from kindergarten to high school.
Emergency crews and school officials were called to the scene.
Parkland School Division says icy road conditions caused the rollover.
No serious injuries have been reported, but some occupants on the bus did suffer scrapes and bruises.