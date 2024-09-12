School for autistic children opens in Edmonton

A brick-clad building that was once part of a west Edmonton Toyota vehicle dealership is now filled with the sounds of learning.

The Jim Jiwani Autism Academy focuses on the needs of children with autism, a neurodevelopmental disorder.

"Not all of our kids are a good fit in a typical classroom. Some of our kids need more specialized support and need more, specialized intervention," Terri Duncan, the executive director of Children's Autism Services of Edmonton, told CTV News Edmonton at Thursday's ribbon-cutting ceremony for the school.

"We paid a lot of attention to the lighting and the acoustics and the flow in the building and how the spaces were designed specifically for our kids."

Children's Autism Services operates the west-end school located in the building that once housed Mayfield Toyota, which relocated to West Edmonton Mall a few years ago.

David Friesen, the general manager of the dealership who attended the grand opening ceremony, said it's "stunning" to see the transformation of the building in which he used to work.

"Even the space we're standing in right now used to be a parts department," Friesen said. "It was an old, dingy corner of the dealership, and to see it now as a classroom … it's just a brilliant use of the space.

"When they said they could transform it into a school, we honestly didn't know what that was going to mean. Do they have to tear down and change walls? But to be able to reimagine the space as it existed is absolutely fantastic."

The Jim Jiwani Autism Academy in Edmonton on Sept. 12, 2024. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton)The school is at capacity this year with 40 students in Kindergarten to Grade 3. Class sizes are small with one adult for every two or three students.

"Because our kids are very dysregulated a lot of the time, they need a lot more support, especially initially," Duncan said.

Staff members carry visual aids to help students with communication and understanding.

"We're modelling words for them to help them understand," Anna Loi, quality and development co-ordinator with Children's Autism Services.

"All these places that we typically go to will all be on (cards hanging from a) lanyard so that we can easily support their transitions because transition is one of the toughest things for children on the spectrum."

A two-way mirror allows parents such as Kevin Hanson to watch their child's progress without being seen.

He can't believe the difference this learning environment is having on his son in such a short time.

"He is doing amazing," Hanson said. "He is sitting, doing a full school lesson. They have a rocking chair for him if he starts to get antsy.

"It is really awesome to see."

Tuition at the private school costs $9,500 a year. Some of that cost may be offset by scholarships.

"We have some families that pay tuition, we have some children that are sponsored by their school boards, and we have some that have scholarships," Duncan said.

The academy hopes to expand but says it will need more community donors.