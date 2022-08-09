Sea lion pup born at West Edmonton Mall in need of name

West Edmonton Mall is looking for suggestions for names for its newest resident, a California Sea Lion pup.

The male pup was born to Marine Life residents Quinty, 15, and Pablo, 27, on July 20 at 9:10 a.m.

“This was an extremely special moment for the Marine Life team, and for worldwide conservation programs as a whole. Sea Lions are at risk in their respective natural habitat due to the effects of climate change and human encroachment,” says a news release from Marine Life at West Edmonton Mall.

Marine Life staff say first-time mom Quinty is nursing regularly, and teaching her pup how to swim and dive.

The pup is described as vocal and energetic with a playful personality.

The mall is currently accepting name suggestions for the baby on its Facebook page.