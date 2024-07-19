Search and rescue underway after 2 people lost in western Alberta river: RCMP

Two people remained missing Friday morning more than 12 hours after they were lost in the Smoky River in west-central Alberta.

At around 10 p..m. Thursday night, McLennan RCMP were told two people had been caught in the river's current.

Search-and-rescue efforts were still ongoing as of Friday morning.

RCMP are asking any visitors to the area over the weekend to stay away from rescue operations, especially those on the water.

"Your cooperation is crucial in ensuring the safety of both the search teams and those they are diligently working to locate," Mounties said in a press release.

No other details on the people lost have been released.

McLennan is around 418 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.