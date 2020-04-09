Seat closed: ETS blocking seats to ensure physical distancing
EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Transit Service has rolled out a new tool to encourage physical distancing on its buses.
Signs are blocking half of the seats on the bus, creating space between riders.
LRT passengers are being asked to also stagger their seating.
On April 2, the city announced it was adding more service to the transit system to allow for more distancing. ETS Branch Manager Eddie Robar said at the time that other measures would be added in the coming days.
People are asked to continue to avoid non-essential transit travel.
According to ETS, transit use has decreased by more than 70 per cent during the week. Services were reduced to a Saturday schedule on March 17.
Fares were temporarily suspended for buses, LRT and DATS on March 26.
Operator safety shields have been added to buses, riders are using the rear doors unless they need the ramp and LRT doors now open automatically.