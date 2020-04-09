EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Transit Service has rolled out a new tool to encourage physical distancing on its buses.

Signs are blocking half of the seats on the bus, creating space between riders.

If you see these seat signs on buses, please respect physical distancing & don’t sit there. If travelling with members of your household or a required caregiver, you may sit beside them. LRT riders are also advised to sit in a staggered manner. #yegtransit #covid19AB #yeg pic.twitter.com/lRThsLqR3a — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) April 7, 2020

Riding the bus to my Essential Job there are 11 people on my bus. Almost everseat that is not closed is taken. 8-11 including myself are wearing masks. I feel like im on a tour of Chernobyl. @takeETSalert @ctvedmonton @CityofEdmonton @GlobalEdmonton #COVID19 #EssentialWorker pic.twitter.com/fvpi81flfx — Nick ������ (@NickEDM1979) April 9, 2020

LRT passengers are being asked to also stagger their seating.

On April 2, the city announced it was adding more service to the transit system to allow for more distancing. ETS Branch Manager Eddie Robar said at the time that other measures would be added in the coming days.

People are asked to continue to avoid non-essential transit travel.

According to ETS, transit use has decreased by more than 70 per cent during the week. Services were reduced to a Saturday schedule on March 17.

Fares were temporarily suspended for buses, LRT and DATS on March 26.

Operator safety shields have been added to buses, riders are using the rear doors unless they need the ramp and LRT doors now open automatically.