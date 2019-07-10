An Edmonton man was been charged with second-degree murder more than two years after a six-month-old boy was killed.

Christopher Lamarche, 25, was arrested in Vancouver on July 5 in infant Jarock Humeniuk's death.

In the morning of May 28, 2017, police were called to a home near 142 Avenue and 77 Street by EMS. Humeniuk died on scene, from blunt force trauma, police later determined.

The boy's death was first considered suspicious, and then classified as a homicide.

Lamarche is scheduled to appear in court the week of July 8, when he is back in Edmonton.