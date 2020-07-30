Advertisement
Second-degree murder charge laid in Montana First Nation death
Published Thursday, July 30, 2020 12:08PM MDT
EDMONTON -- A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following a death on a First Nation south of Edmonton.
Alberta RCMP Major Crimes announced the charge Thursday against Dylon Samuel Saddleback in the death of 23-year-old Joshua Dennehy.
Maskwacis RCMP were called to the Montana First Nation, between Edmonton and Red Deer, at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a severely injured man.
The man was found outside a home and declared dead on scene.
Saddleback appeared in a Wetaskiwin courtroom Thursday morning and will next appear on Aug. 20.