EDMONTON -- A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following a death on a First Nation south of Edmonton.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes announced the charge Thursday against Dylon Samuel Saddleback in the death of 23-year-old Joshua Dennehy.

Maskwacis RCMP were called to the Montana First Nation, between Edmonton and Red Deer, at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a severely injured man.

The man was found outside a home and declared dead on scene.

Saddleback appeared in a Wetaskiwin courtroom Thursday morning and will next appear on Aug. 20.