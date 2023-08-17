Second person dies after plane crash east of Edmonton

A second person has died after a plane crash near Tofield last week.

The person, whose identity has not been released by police, was injured when the training flight went down on Friday.

Police were contacted by the Department of National Defence's Joint Rescue Coordination Centre that evening to help search for the overdue craft.

It was found just after midnight on Saturday in a lake northeast of Tofield.

One person was pronounced dead on scene and a second was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance in serious condition.

On Thursday, an RCMP spokesperson confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that the second victim was a 24-year-old Leduc man.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating.