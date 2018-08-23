Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Semi loses load, closes part of Hwy 16 near Sherwood Park
Published Thursday, August 23, 2018 1:26PM MDT
A semi-trailer’s oversize load has toppled on Highway 16 near Sherwood Park, closing a section of the road.
Police said the load collided with a rail bridge Thursday morning, shutting down the westbound lane of Highway 16 near Highway 21.
Authorities said traffic is expected to be disrupted for several hours and drivers are asked to choose alternate routes.