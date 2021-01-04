Advertisement
Serious crash closes 6 streets in east Edmonton: police
Published Monday, January 4, 2021 3:35PM MST
An Edmonton police vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Police are investigating a serious crash in east Edmonton Monday afternoon.
The Edmonton Police Service closed 50 Street in both directions between 93 Avenue and 98 Avenue after “a serious collision” at the intersection of 50 Street and 94B Avenue.
EPS did not release anymore information.
More to come…