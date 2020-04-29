EDMONTON -- There have been seven more deaths and 315 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Alberta in the last day, the province's top doctor said Wednesday, while the number of total cases in the province has topped 5,000.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the seven deaths, all of which occurred at long-term care homes in Calgary, have increased the provincial death toll to 87 people.

Six of those deaths occurred at Clifton Manor, a long-term care facility in Calgary where an outbreak has previously been identified.

Hinshaw said the large number of deaths reported there in the past day was "not a reflection of the work that has gone into managing the outbreak" at the home.

"Despite this, this shows the power of this virus in a closed environment."

There have been 503 COVID-19 cases in continuing care facilities in the province.

The number of active cases in Calgary increased to 1,584 (out of 2,693 total cases) while Edmonton currently has 85 active cases out of 344 total.

There have now been 5,165 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of those, 1,953 people have recovered, 209 have been hospitalized and 49 people have gone to an intensive care unit.

VISITATION RULES CHANGED

Hinshaw announced a new health order governing the circumstances under which hospital patients, long-term care patients and supportive living residents can visit with family members.

The province previously restricted visitors from entering such facilities due to the risk of COVID-19.

While those restrictions "continue to be necessary" to protect patient safety, Hinshaw said she has heard that mental health of residents has been suffering due to the rules.

The new issue addresses those concerns by allowing care home residents to have outdoor visits with a designated essential visitor and one additional person, so long as measures like two-metre physical distancing are taken.

"These are important to the mental health of residents and families," Hinshaw said.

She also clarified rules for visiting patients in palliative care who are nearing the end of their lives.

"We expect that individuals who are dying should have the opportunity to have loved ones by their side," Hinshaw said.

Up to two people at a time will be allowed to visit a patient who is in the final two weeks of their life, roughly, as long as distance is maintained between them.

None of the visitor restrictions apply to standalone hospice facilities, Hinshaw said.