Severed pig's head left in rainbow crosswalk a possible hate crime: RCMP

Police are investigating after the severed head of a pig was left on a rainbow Pride crosswalk at Graminia School in Parkland County.

Mounties were first alerted to the situation around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say the pig was domesticated, and its head was severed with a bladed instrument, adding that its placement in the centre of the crosswalk appears to be intentional and designed to disturb parents and staff.

Police are treating the incident as a possible hate crime, because the school has a gay-straight alliance.

“An unsophisticated person might think this was a prank. An objective viewer would see it as highly intolerant and provocative,” Staff Sgt. Ian Gillan of Parkland RCMP said in a written release.

Police are now looking for anyone who may have been in the area in the evening of Oct. 15 to the late morning of Oct. 16, may have information on mutilated pigs, or butchers or meat packers who may have recently sold or had a pig’s head stolen to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.