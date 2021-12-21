Sharing Traditions: Ziyah Karmali's Christmas nachos

You don't need an excuse to eat nachos in the Karmali household, but for the Holidays we switch it up a bit.

Instead of the traditional pub/bar style, we go full on Christmas with our nachos.

It’s the perfect blend of sweet, sour and spice! They are easy and quick and a great snack to serve. One year, I even left a plate out for Santa. That plate was licked clean Christmas morning!

Here’s what you will need:

INGREDIENTS

10 oz. round white corn tortilla chips

8 oz. shredded white quesadilla cheese (substitute goat cheese)

1/2 cup pickled jalapeño slice

8 oz. queso

1/4 cup cilantro

1/2 cup pomegranate seeds

PREPARATION

Place your chips on a foiled baking sheet and top with jalapeños and mozzarella cheese. Bake them in the over at 350 degrees for approximately five minutes. Take them out of the oven and sprinkle fresh pomegranate, goat cheese and fresh cilantro. EAT AND ENJOY! Dip them in your favorite sauces (salsa, guacamole, sour cream, etc.)

Happy Holidays from my house to yours. Bon Appetit!