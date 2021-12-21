Sharing Traditions: Ziyah Karmali's Christmas nachos
You don't need an excuse to eat nachos in the Karmali household, but for the Holidays we switch it up a bit.
Instead of the traditional pub/bar style, we go full on Christmas with our nachos.
It’s the perfect blend of sweet, sour and spice! They are easy and quick and a great snack to serve. One year, I even left a plate out for Santa. That plate was licked clean Christmas morning!
Here’s what you will need:
INGREDIENTS
- 10 oz. round white corn tortilla chips
- 8 oz. shredded white quesadilla cheese (substitute goat cheese)
- 1/2 cup pickled jalapeño slice
- 8 oz. queso
- 1/4 cup cilantro
- 1/2 cup pomegranate seeds
PREPARATION
- Place your chips on a foiled baking sheet and top with jalapeños and mozzarella cheese. Bake them in the over at 350 degrees for approximately five minutes.
- Take them out of the oven and sprinkle fresh pomegranate, goat cheese and fresh cilantro.
- EAT AND ENJOY! Dip them in your favorite sauces (salsa, guacamole, sour cream, etc.)
Happy Holidays from my house to yours. Bon Appetit!
