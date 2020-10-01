EDMONTON -- A jockey who was seriously hurt when her horse fell during a race is dealing with several injuries and a long road to recovery.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Shannon Beauregard with her rehabilitation and her loss of income.

“She is suffering and in excruciating pain,” Beauregard’s sister Angela wrote. “The road to recovery will be extremely long, difficult and financially taxing.”

Beauregard broke her hip and tailbone and shattered her pelvis when she was thrown from her horse and run over by another horse in the race.

She will require extensive rehabilitation and is not expected to walk again for at least three months.

The GoFundMe had raised almost $4,000 of its $20,000-goal on Thursday morning.