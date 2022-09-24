Shelter in place order active in Cadotte Lake

After reports of a potentially armed man in the area of Cadotte Lake, RCMP are advising residents to shelter in place.

Peace River RCMP said that a man wanted for murder was reported to be near Cadotte Lake.

"It is alleged that he is armed and may be travelling on a stolen quad," added police in a news release. "Please stay inside your homes."

Additional resources are being activated to protect the community, according to RCMP.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact RCMP by phone at 780-624-6677 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Cadotte Lake is around 377 km northwest of Edmonton.