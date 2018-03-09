Massive plumes of thick smoke can be seen pouring from a Sherwood Park home.

Firefighters were called to Carlyle Crescent just after 5:00 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters knocked the blaze down in about half an hour, stopping flames from spreading to neighbouring homes. But a few houses were damaged.

Officials say everyone made it out of the burning building safely.

The cause is under investigation and officials believe the blaze started in the garage.