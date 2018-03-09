Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Sherwood Park family displaced after house fire
Crews were called to this home in Sherwood Park Friday afternoon. Courtesy: JD Anderson.
Published Friday, March 9, 2018 6:02PM MST
Last Updated Friday, March 9, 2018 6:05PM MST
Massive plumes of thick smoke can be seen pouring from a Sherwood Park home.
Firefighters were called to Carlyle Crescent just after 5:00 p.m. Friday.
Firefighters knocked the blaze down in about half an hour, stopping flames from spreading to neighbouring homes. But a few houses were damaged.
Officials say everyone made it out of the burning building safely.
The cause is under investigation and officials believe the blaze started in the garage.