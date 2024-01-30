Sherwood Park resident joins historic North to South Pole wheel journey that started in New York

An adventurous man from Sherwood Park made history by joining the first-ever wheel journey from the North to South Pole.

The TransglobalCar Expedition group included other scientists and explorers from around the world.

Local man Andrew Comrie-Picard brought his spirit of adventure to the pioneering mission contributing to the historic journey.

"I grew up on a farm outside of Edmonton, like near Sherwood Park, and since about age seven I was doing some kind of challenge with vehicles, so this is a natural extension of everything I've done, racing cars, rally racing, movie stunts," said Comrie-Picard. "The hardest thing that we feel we could do is go for the nearest pole and the other or in fact go through both poles."

The unprecedented expedition is an 18-month journey that started out in New York.

The group partnered with educational and scientific institutions to complete vital research along the way.

Scientific goals accompanied the adventure with a team collecting valuable data during their remarkable expedition.

"It's a combination of science, education, exploration and adventure," said Comrie-Picard.

According to Comrie-Picard there's never been a geographic pole journey on wheels.

"It's been done many years ago by some people on a combination of foot and skis in sections, but nobody has ever gone all the way around and never done it with mobility solutions that's possible on tires."

Comrie-Picard says what sets this group apart is that they have all the experts and experiences of the world.

"So if you wanted to go to the North Pole, South Pole or Greenland with anybody, you'd actually call this team."

The entire route can be tracked online in real time.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Miriam Valdes-Carletti