EDMONTON -- Sherwood Park’s Chuba Hubbard was not among the four finalists named for U.S. college football’s Heisman Trophy on Monday.

The Oklahoma State running back had been hailed as a possible Heisman contender after finishing the regular season as the NCAA’s top rusher, racking up 1,936 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground.

"Thank you to everyone who supported me and voted for me in the Heisman," he said in a Twitter video posted shortly after the finalists were announced.

"I'm forever proud to be a Cowboy and I'm going to keep working hard for you all."

Hubbard finished 27 yards ahead of next leading rusher Jonathan Taylor despite the Wisconsin running back playing 13 games compared to Hubbard’s 12.

Louisiana State quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young were named as the four finalists for the 2019 award.

LSU's Burrow is heavily favoured by bookmakers and analysts to win the award.

Quarterbacks have won the Heisman eight of the last ten and 16 out of the last 20 years.

The award is voted on by sports journalists with the winner being announced on Saturday at a ceremony in New York City.

ALBERTA ACCOMPLISHMENT

Despite not being named among the finalists, Hubbard may still become the first Canadian in 24 years, and fourth in the Heisman's 85-year history, to receive a vote for the award given to the sport's most outstanding player.

Different eras, but here's how Hubbard's season this year stacked up with the 2 previous Canadian RBs to be considered for #Heisman @Hubbard_RMN pic.twitter.com/eAaSU4FqLY — Matthew Black (@TheMatthewBlack) December 9, 2019

“He’s a heck of a player,” said Tim Biakabutuka, the last Canadian to receive Heisman votes, finishing eighth in 1995.

Offensive lineman Tony Mandarich of Oakville, Ont. finished sixth for Michigan State in 1988 and running back Ruben Mayes of North Battleford, Sask. finished tenth for Washington State in 1984.

There are at least three finalists for the award each year, though that number can increase depending on the vote spread of the other top vote getters.

The full voting results will be released after the winner is named on Saturday.

Thank you everyone that voted and supported me for the heisman! It’s all love! #RMN pic.twitter.com/EPwwB7vdnx — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) December 9, 2019

HEISMAN HYPED SEASON

Things have happened fast for the Oklahoma State Cowboys star.

After emerging as a promising runner in his first season near the end of last year, he's burst onto the national spotlight this year.

He’s earned the nickname "Canada's Cowboy" as well as social media endorsements from Wayne Gretzky, the Edmonton Oilers and Howie Mandel.

Now three years removed from high school, Hubbard could forego his remaining two years of college eligibility and enter the National Football League draft this spring.

The NFL deadline to declare for its 2020 draft is Jan. 20.