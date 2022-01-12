Shipments of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests delayed: Alberta top doc

A restock in rapid COVID-19 antigen test kits for Albertans to use at home and in schools has been delayed.

In a provincial data update on Tuesday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said expected supply from both the federal government and manufacturers will be late.

She did not say what caused the delay, or when the at-home tests are expected to arrive.

Alberta Health has learned that the expected supply of at-home rapid test kits has been delayed from the federal government and manufacturers. Alberta Health is working hard to obtain more supply as soon as possible. (3/6) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) January 12, 2022

According to a Jan. 7 update on the Alberta Blue Cross website, no pharmacies in Alberta's largest cities had supply of the rapid antigen tests. Blue Cross said it had been advised by Alberta Health more stock would ship to pharmacies the week of Jan. 17.

In addition to supply coming from the federal government, Alberta has purchased 10 million rapid tests.

The provincial government promised to deliver tests, as well as medical-grade masks, to schools before Jan. 14 – the end of the first week students were back in classrooms.

On Monday, Hinshaw announced another reduction of the list of people eligible to get a free polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test through the province, emphasizing Alberta's limited lab capacity and the number of at-home positive results that go unconfirmed by the province underscore the accuracy of Alberta's active case count.

“In previous waves we’ve seen a range … catching one in four cases, about one in six in the fourth wave. I think it would be a very conservative estimate to say we’re one in 10 or greater at this point in time in the number of cases we are catching," Hinshaw told reporters.

On Tuesday, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alberta hit a 75-day record. There are more than 58,000 known active cases.