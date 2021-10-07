'Shocked and so happy': Edmonton-area man wins $2M lottery
An Edmonton-area man is $2 million richer after he won the lottery in September.
Aidan Boelsgaard was sitting on his deck in his home in Sturgeon County when he remembered to check his WESTERN MAX ticket.
“I saw all of the zeroes and started jumping around,” he said.
Boelsgaard is going to invest his winnings.
“It’s a dream come true to know that I’m going to be set up forever.”
Boelsgaard bought his ticket at an Edmonton Circle K.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Quebec police issue Amber Alert for two abducted toddlers; seeking black Chevrolet Traverse
Quebec police have issued an Amber Alert for a black Chevrolet Traverse with license plate E35 SSW, last seen in Sutton, in the Eastern Townships. The driver, the mother of two abducted infants, may have been heading east.
Canada faces wave of terminations as workplace vaccine mandates take effect: lawyer
Legal experts say Canada is facing a potential wave of terminations tied to mandatory workplace vaccine policies as a growing number of employers require workers to be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price voluntarily enters player assistance program
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is voluntarily entering the NHL’s player assistance program for an unspecified reason, the team announced Thursday.
Pfizer to seek Canadian approval for its vaccine for kids as young as five in about a week
Pfizer Canada says it is preparing to ask Health Canada to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as five by mid-October.
Canadians face record national average gasoline prices ahead of Thanksgiving weekend
Canadians are being hit with all-time record gasoline prices heading into the Thanksgiving long weekend. Federal government data shows the average national retail price for regular gasoline in Canada hit $1.45 per litre this week.
Acetaminophen recall: Incorrect dosage on label could lead to overdose, Health Canada says
Health Canada has issued a recall for two lots of Novo-Gesic Forte Acetaminophen tablets distributed by Teva Canada because of a labelling error that could result in a person exceeding the maximum daily dosage for acetaminophen.
Gov't report details Trump's efforts to reverse election results
A report by the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's Democratic majority details Donald Trump's extraordinary effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election that he lost, with the Justice Department brought to the brink of chaos and top officials there and at the White House threatening to resign.
Trick-or-treaters should head out cautiously this year, experts say
With Halloween right around the corner, experts say trick-or-treating this year may be safe depending on where you live, but ghouls and goblins going door-to-door should do so cautiously.
No religious exemptions for Quebec health-care workers' mandatory vaccination
There will be no exemptions for religious reasons for health-care workers in Quebec mandated to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.
Calgary
-
164 Calgary schools report COVID-19 cases, 3 with outbreaks
Hundreds of Calgary schools are currently under alert due to multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases while three have reached outbreak status.
-
Calgarians experience sticker shock at the pumps as oil and gas prices hit multi-year highs
A hefty 12 cent increase in gas prices is creating sticker shock for Calgarians as oil prices reach a seven-year high.
-
Man in his 20s, with no pre-existing conditions, dies from COVID-19
The province reported 26 more Albertans have died from COVID-19, including a man in his 20s living in the Calgary zone.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
-
'Our ancestral lands are at stake': Wildfires burning close to Sask. First Nations
Elder Ernest Flett says the smoke from nearby wildfires is so thick in his home community of Shoal Lake Cree Nation that he couldn’t see the houses surrounding his own.
-
Liquor store employees concerned by 'hasty' proof-of-vaccination requirement
Saskatchewan liquor store employees are asking the provincial government to reconsider its choice to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from patrons of standalone stores.
Regina
-
BREAKING
-
Liquor store employees concerned by 'hasty' proof-of-vaccination requirement
Saskatchewan liquor store employees are asking the provincial government to reconsider its choice to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from patrons of standalone stores.
-
Gas, food prices on the rise in Sask.
The cost to fill up your tank and your grocery cart is on the rise in Saskatchewan.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Health to require proof of vaccine for hospital visitors
Visitors to Nova Scotia hospitals and other health care facilities will have to show proof of vaccination next week.
-
N.S. reports 30 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, active cases drop to 247
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 recoveries on Thursday, as the number of active cases drops to 247.
-
Circuit breaker restrictions causes confusion for some New Brunswickers
Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 , people in high-risk zones in New Brunswick are being told to limit their contacts to their single household for the next two weeks.
Vancouver
-
Dozens of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients transferred out of Northern B.C. for care: health minister
A growing number of COVID-19 patients from Northern B.C. are being flown south for care, the province's health minister says.
-
Lifesaving cystic fibrosis drug will soon be covered in B.C., health ministry says
The BC Ministry of Health says British Columbians living with cystic fibrosis will benefit from a new national health improvement network and are now eligible to receive provincial coverage of a new medication.
-
Vancouver police officer found guilty in sexual assault case involving colleague
A Vancouver police officer was found guilty of the sexual assault of a female colleague in a Whistler hotel room in July 2019.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins police find unconscious people and $48K worth of illicit drugs in a car at local mall
On Tuesday morning, Timmins police say they got a call from a concerned citizen at the Porcupine Mall about an unconscious man and woman in a parked car with the engine running.
-
Police in Moose factory search for first-degree murder suspect
An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the murder of a man from Moose Factory First Nation, Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday.
-
Ontario reports 587 new COVID-19 cases ahead of releasing new Thanksgiving guidelines
Ontario is reporting 587 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the province releases guidelines on how residents can celebrate Thanksgiving this holiday weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman charged with second-degree murder following death of 63-year-old
A 20-year-old Winnipeg woman has been charged following the death of a 63-year-old man in the Munroe East neighbourhood on Oct. 3.
-
Navigating Thanksgiving when vaccine status is an issue
Thanksgiving is coming up on Monday, and this year Manitobans will be dealing with an issue they never have before – vaccine status.
-
NEW
NEW | Randy Bachman's first guitar was stolen 45 years ago in Toronto. He just found it in Tokyo
Randy Bachman's first guitar was stolen from a Holiday Inn in Toronto in 1976. Forty-five years later, he found it in Tokyo.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
-
Man who was reported missing now wanted on mental health warrant: Saanich police
Saanich police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a man who is wanted on a mental health warrant.
-
Vancouver Island adds 1 new COVID-19-related death, 76 cases
The new cases were among 752 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.
Toronto
-
Ontario health minister says COVID-19 vaccine requirement could be mandated for health-care workers if warranted
Ontario’s health minister says that the Ford government isn’t ruling out making it mandatory for health-care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as it did last week for those working in the long-term care sector.
-
-
Further charges laid after GTA homes rented using fake ID turned into rooming houses
Additional charges have been laid against a GTA man who has been accused of using fraudulent documents to rent luxury houses only to turn them into rooming houses for a profit.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
-
-
London
-
Elgin County mother succumbs to injuries after crash with farm vehicle
An Elgin County woman has died after a devastating crash last month.
-
Ontario's top doctor to release guidance for Thanksgiving and Halloween
Ontario's chief medical officer of health is set to release his advice today for safely celebrating Thanksgiving and Halloween.
-
