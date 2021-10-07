'Shocked and so happy': Edmonton-area man wins $2M lottery

EDMONTON -

An Edmonton-area man is $2 million richer after he won the lottery in September.

Aidan Boelsgaard was sitting on his deck in his home in Sturgeon County when he remembered to check his WESTERN MAX ticket.

“I saw all of the zeroes and started jumping around,” he said.

Boelsgaard is going to invest his winnings.

“It’s a dream come true to know that I’m going to be set up forever.”

Boelsgaard bought his ticket at an Edmonton Circle K.