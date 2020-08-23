Advertisement
Shooting at home in northern Alberta sends 1 to hospital
Published Sunday, August 23, 2020 9:47PM MDT
RCMP (File - Sean Amato/CTV News)
EDMONTON -- Police are trying to find the person or persons responsible for a shooting in northern Alberta.
It happened shortly before midnight on Saturday.
Chateh RCMP got a call about gunshots at a home in Rainbow Lake.
A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Police believe the incident was targeted, and there is not believed to be a risk to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chateh RCMP at 780-321-3835 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Rainbow Lake is about 875 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.