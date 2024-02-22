Shops in shipping containers and a 2-floor food hall: Everything you need to know about Whyte Avenue's Station Park

A new and unique development is coming together on Whyte Avenue.

Beljan Development's Station Park located at the intersection of Whyte Avenue and Gateway Boulevard will feature several small businesses and a food hall.

The businesses will be in micro retail units that resemble shipping containers and the food hall, "the anchor for the site," will occupy 8,000 square feet on the second and third floors.

Rendering of Station Park. (stationparkyeg.com)

"The whole appeal here is that Whyte Avenue is Edmonton's busiest shopping, dining and entertainment district," Beljan Development's Dave Hennessey told CTV News Edmonton on Thursday. "It's gonna offer five or six different dining options to folks who want to come eat with a group of people and may not all be on the same page of what they wanna eat."

The dining options include Asian fusion, Italian, French, Mexican and a steakhouse, Epic Market CEO Jennifer Keith said.

There will also be bars on each floor, with 12 taps, wine and "high-end cocktail offers."

Rendering of Station Park food hall. (Supplied)

A few businesses have opened already, including YEG Exotic, WishList Gifts, Faded Selection and the Boba InfiniTea.

About 70 per cent of the space is leased, with a coffee shop and ice cream shop on the way.

The food hall is in the final stages of construction and is expected to open in the spring, Keith said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk and Darcy Seaton