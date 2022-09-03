Shots fired at Sherwood Park business, RCMP investigating

Strathcona RCMP are investigating after someone shot the front window of a business in Sherwood Park Saturday.

Just after 2 a.m., police received a 911 call about shots being fired. When officers arrived, they saw the front window of a cannabis retailer on Blackfoot Road had been shot.

RCMP is investigating but said no suspect descriptions are available and that the perpetrator or perpetrators shot the window and fled the scene.

Two employees were inside the store at the time, but neither was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.