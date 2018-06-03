

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





Shots rang out at a fried chicken restaurant in southeast Edmonton Sunday evening.

On Sunday, June 3 around 6:30 p.m. police say a fight broke out inside the Popeyes restaurant on 37 Avenue and 17 Street which then spilled outside where shots were fired.

"Gun violence is getting worse and worse in the city and its definitely a cause for concern for EPS," Inspector Erik Johnson with the Edmonton police service said.

Police told CTV News that there are no known injuries but those inside the store and out in the parking lot were extremely frightened.

"It's a busy parking lot at that time, and lots of people inside the restaurant so there's a lot of people that saw what happened here," added Johnson.

Witnesses told police that a small grey four-door car was seen fleeing the scene, police also said they recovered video of the incident.

Officials believe the parties involved were known to each other as the altercation began inside the restaurant.

Police are looking into whether this shooting could be related to another shooting earlier in the day and are still searching for suspects and a possible victim.