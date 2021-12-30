Sick staff, COVID-19 risk has some Edmonton businesses closing or reducing services

At least two restaurants in the Edmonton area have closed their doors to diners amid rapidly increasing COVID-19 spread, and an industry group says more business disruptions are likely on the way.

Alberta reported another record of coronavirus cases Thursday with an estimated 4,000, the third all-time high in a week.

"You can’t throw a stone without hitting someone who has it or has symptoms of it," said Sylvia Cheverie, owner of Beaumont restaurant Chartier.

She added that several of her staff members were in isolation.

"We had to make the difficult decision to unfortunately close in-house dining and switch to take out only instead."

Northern Chicken's operators announced they were doing the same.

"Our staff and community's safety is too important, and we need to take steps to slow down spread. We will remain open for take-out and delivery," the restaurant tweeted.

At Arcadia Brewing, owner Darren McGeown was still weighing his options. A staff member there tested positive, leading him to consider his third shutdown in 13 months.

"This is our first staff member testing positive. But unfortunately, it feels like this will be the trend," McGeown said.

"What I have been focused on is the hospitalization numbers, we do not need our hospitals and health care workers to be overloaded in the ICUs again."

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) said staff shortages have many struggling to keep doors open and spaces safe.

"We’re seeing a lot of examples in the hospitality industry across the province that are temporary closing simply because of shortage of labour issues relating to staff testing positive," said Annie Dormuth, with CFIB.

The latest CFIB estimates released last fall suggested 20 percent of small businesses in Alberta are considering filing for bankruptcy.

Dormuth said more provincial support is needed to revive the industry in 2022.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Jobs, Economy and Innovation wouldn't commit to that.

“We’re continuing to monitor the situation and engage with small businesses affected by the omicron variant. At this time we are considering whether we will provide further supports,” press secretary Justin Brattinga wrote in a statement.

A full list of government support was available online. Alberta did provide relaunch grants to businesses affected by the pandemic, but that program closed application in June.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski