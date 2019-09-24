EDMONTON -- Snow is on the way for the Alberta Rockies and the southern part of the province towards the end of the week.

According to 511 Alberta, between Sept. 27-29, west-central creeping toward northern Alberta will see 5-10 centimetres of snow, while the Calgary area, especially south of the city, could see as much as 20-35 centimetres.

However, Environment Canada told CTV News Edmonton it's unclear how much snow will actually accumulate due to the warmer temperatures on the ground.