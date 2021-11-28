Silent Santa visits help spread inclusive holiday cheer

EDMONTON -

Santa and Mrs. Claus made a special appearance Sunday at Londonderry Mall to ensure children got a visit in a sensory-friendly environment.

Autism Edmonton and the mall partnered to host the holiday experience for children on the autism spectrum for the sixth year.

Loud music, bright lights, and long lines of people can present a challenging and stressful environment for children with autism.

Melinda Noyes, Autism Edmonton executive director, said the event featured fewer sensory triggers and smaller group sizes when meeting with Santa to give everyone a chance to visit him.

"Everybody deserves to have Santa in their Christmas if they choose to, and we can make that happen for kids on the spectrum," Noyes said. "Lots of little things add up to making it a pleasant experience for kids who are autistic."

Kingsway Mall and Mill Woods Town Centre will also be offering silent Santa visits this season.

Future visits and information on how to make an appointment with Santa and Mrs. Claus can be found at Autism Edmonton's website.