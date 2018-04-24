Edmonton police are asking for the public’s assistance to find the person(s) that stole more than $200,000 in silver bars and firearms from a local retiree's acreage on April 11.

Officers responded to a break-and-enter call at an acreage in northeast Edmonton at approximately 5:45 p.m.

EPS said the thief or thieves cut the lock off of a gate in the driveway, broke into the residence and stole a number of registered firearms valued at $20,000.

The person(s) then broke into a garage in the property and stole silver bars valued at more than $210,000 from a safe, police said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the stolen property or those responsible for the break-and-enter are asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.