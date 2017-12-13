In a post on social media, the owner of a ranch southwest of Edmonton has announced six horses reported stolen from the property the previous week had been found and brought back home.

Back on Friday, December 8, RCMP said six horses had been reported stolen from a Winfield-area ranch at some point during the night on December 6. Their absence was discovered the next morning.

Police said tracks found at the scene indicated a truck and trailer had been used to load up and take the six horses.

In a Facebook post late Tuesday, Thunder Valley Ranches thanked those who shared details on the horses – they were found “dumped in a lease between Rocky Mountain House and Buck Lake.”

The post said the “thieves panicked with all the social media attention.”

Late Tuesday night, the horses were brought back to their home ranch.

More to come…