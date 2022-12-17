Skating, art and lights at Edmonton city hall

The rink is open and the lights and art installations are in place, giving city hall plaza a festive atmosphere.

The Bright Light Skate Night event took place Friday night, showing off new art installations outside city hall. Works by Ken Hacke, Dylan Toymaker and Thomas Dambo are on display.

"This is perfect weather, the snow, it makes it nice and clean… it's a perfect christmassy, winter atmosphere," said Sarah Ridley, the supervisor of the Civic Centre programs and events.

"We love it."

The ice rink is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the season.

On the weekends, there is a DJ at the rink providing entertainment. Free skate rentals are also available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Swing'n Skate, hosted by the Edmonton Arts Council, is also set to take place on Sundays starting in January.

Ridley hopes the rink being open will bring more activity to the downtown area.