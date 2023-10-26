Sketch released in sexual assault of northern Alberta girl

Police have released a sketch of suspect in a sexual assault that happened near a northern Alberta school last month.

On Sept. 9, a girl was sexually assaulted in a park near Florence Macdougall School in High Level, Alta.

"Searches were conducted but the suspect was not found. High Level RCMP have since obtained a sketch of the suspect and would like the public’s assistance in identifying him," police said in a Thursday release.

Anyone with information about the person in the sketch is asked to contact High Level RCMP at 780-821-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

High Level is about 740 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.