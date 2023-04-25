Skinner to start in net for Oilers despite Campbell's success in Game 4
Stuart Skinner will start in net for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 against the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday night.
Skinner was benched in Game 4 after he allowed three goals on 11 shots in the first period.
His replacement, Jack Campbell, was a key figure in the Oilers' comeback that finished with a 5-4 win in overtime.
Campbell stopped 27 of 28 shots, including a crucial breakaway pad save with less than six minutes to go in the third period when the Kings led 4-3.
On Tuesday, head coach Jay Woodcroft said he expects a great game from Skinner.
"I'm excited to play again," Skinner told reporters at Rogers Place after the morning skate.
"Obviously [it] didn't go the way I wanted it to go, but the team ended up getting the win, which is all that matters."
Skinner said Campbell was "unbelievable" and "stellar" on Sunday.
"He made some huge saves. A big save that I remember is he made a huge, huge breakaway save. And then after that we ended up scoring and we went into overtime and we ended up winning the game. You could say that that stop won us the game," Skinner said.
Evander Kane was not on the ice Tuesday morning, according to TSN's Tom Gazzola, and forward Dylan Holloway skated with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.
The Oilers host the Kings just after 7:30 p.m. MT.
