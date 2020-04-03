EDMONTON -- The coldest days look to be behind us.  Slowly, temperatures will climb in the coming days.

Highs near -5 this weekend.  Close to zero Monday.  And then...Tue/Wed/Thu should all have daytime highs above zero.

Beyond that, it may cool off a bit for Easter weekend.  But it won't be as cold as the past few days.

 

Precipitation outlook:

There are some flurries in the forecast for the Edmonton area and elsewhere in central Alberta.

A couple spots will get 2-4 cm accumulation.  Most regions (including Edmonton) will get between a dusting and 2 cm.

Saturday's risk of flurries looks equally as insignificant.

Sunday has the potential to drop 2-4 cm on the Edmonton region and as that tapers off, we may get some lingering flurries Monday.

 

So... no repeat of the early-week dump of heavy snow.  

But, some off and on flurries/light snow over the next few days mixed with occasional breaks of sun.

 

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:  

  • Today – Cloudy with periods of flurries & light snow.
  • A dusting to 2 cm likely.  Wind 10-15 km/h.
  • High:  -7
  • Tonight - Mostly cloudy.  30% chance of a few flurries.
  • 9pm:  -9
  • Saturday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.  
  • 40% chance of flurries (especially in the morning)
  • Morning Low:  -13
  • Afternoon High:  -5
  • Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries or snow.
  • 2-4 cm possible.
  • Morning Low:  -11
  • Afternoon High:  -4
  • Monday - Mostly cloudy.  40% chance of a few flurries.
  • Morning Low:  -10
  • Afternoon High:  -2
  • Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -7
  • Afternoon High:  3
  • Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  -8
  • Afternoon High:  4