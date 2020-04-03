EDMONTON -- The coldest days look to be behind us. Slowly, temperatures will climb in the coming days.

Highs near -5 this weekend. Close to zero Monday. And then...Tue/Wed/Thu should all have daytime highs above zero.

Beyond that, it may cool off a bit for Easter weekend. But it won't be as cold as the past few days.

Precipitation outlook:

There are some flurries in the forecast for the Edmonton area and elsewhere in central Alberta.

A couple spots will get 2-4 cm accumulation. Most regions (including Edmonton) will get between a dusting and 2 cm.

Saturday's risk of flurries looks equally as insignificant.

Sunday has the potential to drop 2-4 cm on the Edmonton region and as that tapers off, we may get some lingering flurries Monday.

So... no repeat of the early-week dump of heavy snow.

But, some off and on flurries/light snow over the next few days mixed with occasional breaks of sun.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Cloudy with periods of flurries & light snow.

A dusting to 2 cm likely. Wind 10-15 km/h.

High: -7

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a few flurries.

9pm: -9

Saturday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

40% chance of flurries (especially in the morning)

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -5

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries or snow.

2-4 cm possible.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -4

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a few flurries.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -2

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 3