Small Business Saturday reminds shoppers to love local

While many people have their minds on getting the best Black Friday deal, local businesses are asking shoppers to consider them, as some owners feel the pandemic push of supporting local fade away.

Small Business Saturday marks the day after holiday shoppers go bargain hunting at malls and chain stores to champion local creators and producers.

"Black Friday is all about the big box stores and marking down sales and hoards of people shopping," explained Tracy Losey, owner and operator of Parcel + Prose on 124 Street.

"We're trying to say, okay, the little guys need you too."

Losey says over the pandemic, there was a strong momentum to patronize local boutiques and stores.

"It's actually kind of slipped backwards again," Losey said.

"Local business is really important to the community," she added. "You are not only supporting the business next door, but you are also supporting the family that owns that business.

"We are also employing people who live in the neighbourhood, we are supporting artisans who are making things."

Andrew Danyleyko, an employee at Daisy Chain Book Company, says shopping at a small retailer gives you a chance to get more personalized service and recommendations.

"There's a lot of added value," Danyleyko said. "It's just fun and a way to connect to people."

The small used and new bookstore opened two years ago and hosts local author meet and greets and themed book nights to not only connect customers with each other but the greater literary scene in Edmonton.

"When you purchase something at the store, like Daisy Chain, it directly helps people here and the money often goes right back into the community," he said.

"Really, when you are supporting a small store, you are supporting a whole community," Losey echoed.