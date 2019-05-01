

Crews have been on the scene of a number of crashes in city limits on Wednesday morning.

Between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. crews responded to 24 crashes. Six of the crashes involved injuries, while 17 only involved damage to property. One was a hit and run.

The city says they have deployed trucks to sand certain areas in the city, like bridge decks and river valley areas, however in most cases the asphalt temperatures are above zero.

Police are encouraging drivers to expect black ice on the road as a result of the morning snowfall and to give themselves extra time for travel.