'So excited': Fans ready to cheer Oilers on to Game 7 win

Edmonton Oilers fans have been doing all they can to help show their support for the team ahead of a must-win Game 7.

"Man, I am praying," said Ashlyn Hodgson. "We are (all) praying tonight."

A shared sentiment by many fans across the city as they wait to share in Game 7 excitement.

"I woke up nervous this morning," Dustin Knull told CTV News Edmonton.

"I played sports, but this is crazy. This is nuts how the whole city could just feel the nervous energy and everybody's excited."

Some fans tried to find last-minute flags, jerseys, and other team-branded merchandise to help support the Oilers.

"These playoffs are bringing out fans from all the decades, all the years," said Tanya Hamilton, with United Sport and Cycle.

"We've got elderly (fans) coming in looking to replace their jersey from like the 1990s," Hamilton added. "We've got young kids coming in. They're everywhere — putting the wigs on.

"We're having a lot of fun here today."

Free Oilers car decals were being applied to fans' vehicles by 7Eighty Automotive.

"If we make it, we're going to keep going," said owner Adam Halat. "We actually have some things planned if they make it to round two. We're going to give away some Oilersnation hats.

"We've been giving out gift cards at the watch parties, free oil changes, and there's a watch party tonight downtown which we're cohosting with Oilersnation."

Whether fans are watching in Rogers Place or watching from home, fans can't wait to see how the series will unfold.

"If we win tonight, I'd be so excited, like, I'd be out on the streets cheering," said 10-year-old Sawyer Steeves.

"I think we're going to pull it off tonight," Knull said. "I'm predicting a 5-2 win."