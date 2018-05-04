A University of Alberta student has been charged, after a bomb threat was allegedly posted on a social media app.

Police said officers were called by U of A security staff, to report a post from the social media app Chillabit.

The post was published on April 17, and included a threat to blow up two university buildings in the coming weeks.

As soon as the post was found, police said university staff investigated and monitored buildings on campus, they found no evidence of explosives on campus. Officials determined an evacuation was not necessary.

Officers with the EPS Cyber Crime Investigations Unit managed to identify the suspect, who was arrested on April 20. A search warrant was executed at his home.

“Social media can give us the feeling of being anonymous and without consequence,” Det. Philip Hawkins said in a news release. “This particular threat resulted in a large-scale police investigation of the student’s home that involved our tactical and bomb disposal units.”

Ryan Fang, 20, has been charged with uttering threats and conveying a false message with intent to injure or alarm.

Fang is scheduled to appear in court on May 28.

Editor's Note: EPS initially reported Fang was arrested on April 21 - and later corrected the date to April 20.