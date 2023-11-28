Sohi to speak to reporters after council approves 2024 budget

Edmonton city council is expected to approve both the operating and capital budgets for 2024 on Tuesday.

On Monday, council voted to reduce a proposed property tax increase from 7.09 per cent to 6.6 per cent.

Despite approving cuts to the budget, $19 million in new spending was still approved, including $12 million for transit.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi is expected to address the media at 12 p.m.

CTV News Edmonton will carry the address live online.