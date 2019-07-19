The 60th annual Sourdough Raft Race has been postponed due to a high streamflow on the North Saskatchewan River.

The race was originally scheduled for Sunday, July 21, but it was rescheduled to Sunday, Aug. 18.

There is currently a high streamflow advisory in place for the river. It says water levels are falling, but still remain high.

For more information about the race, visit the Sourdough Raft Race website.