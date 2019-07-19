Sourdough Raft Race postponed due to river conditions
Published Friday, July 19, 2019 12:06PM MDT
The 60th annual Sourdough Raft Race has been postponed due to a high streamflow on the North Saskatchewan River.
The race was originally scheduled for Sunday, July 21, but it was rescheduled to Sunday, Aug. 18.
There is currently a high streamflow advisory in place for the river. It says water levels are falling, but still remain high.
For more information about the race, visit the Sourdough Raft Race website.