The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has arrested the man they believe sexually assaulted a woman at a southeast Edmonton business early Friday morning.

Northeast Edmonton officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area of 90 Street and 160 Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The officers arrested Adam Basque, 28, and took him into custody.

Basque allegedly assaulted a 36-year-old woman at a business on 101 Avenue and 50 Street at 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said Basque allegedly locked the doors, grabbed the employee, attempted to move her to the back of the business, and after a struggle, he sexually assaulted her.

Basque was charged with sexual assault and unlawful confinement.