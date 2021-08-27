EDMONTON -- Mounties in Surrey, B.C., say speed was a factor in the the crash that killed three teen hockey players last weekend, including Oil Kings forward Caleb Reimer.

Mounties said the three teen boys were in a vehicle that crashed into a tree just before 3 a.m. last Saturday.

Reimer, 16, was among the three identified along with 17-year-old Parker Magnuson and 16-year-old Ronin Sharma.

In a news release Friday, Surrey RCMP announced the initial findings of its investigation, saying "high speed was a factor in the early morning collision."

"Investigators have determined that the vehicle was travelling at a speed significantly greater than the posted speed limit at the time of the collision," Mounties said in their statement.

The investigation is ongoing, but further details aren't expected to be released by Surrey RCMP.

The NHL posted a statement saying it "sends its love and deepest condolences to the families."

Reimer signed with the Edmonton Oil Kings in 2019 and attended their virtual U-17 camp last summer.

He came off a successful first season in the Western Hockey League (WHL), and was noted as one of the breakout players on the team’s roster during their 2020-21 Central Division Championship season.

In 19 games with the Oil Kings, Reimer recorded three goals and two assists.

Kirt Hill, Oil Kings president of hockey operations and general manager, said that the team was deeply saddened to learn of Reimer’s tragic passing.

“I want to express our deepest condolences on behalf of the entire Edmonton Oil Kings organization to the Reimer family and to the families of Ronin Sharma and Parker Magnuson,” Hill said in a statement.

“Caleb was a young man with a bright future both on and off the ice. He was a person that you loved to be around, he was a great teammate and a great friend.”

With files from Adam Lachacz and CTV News Vancouver